The Kansas City Chiefs dealt with injuries in their wide receiver room all throughout the 2024 campaign. It appears those injury issues have followed them to 2025, as both Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown were forced out of the team's practice early on Tuesday. On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Worthy's injury status.

After taking a hard fall to the ground, Worthy appeared “shaken up,” according to those in attendance, before he departed for the locker room. With the injury appearing to be to his head, Reid confirmed that the former first-round pick is in the NFL's concussion protocol, which will force him to miss some time as he works his way back to full health.

“Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy, who left yesterday’s practice after banging his head, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, per coach Andy Reid,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Chiefs hoping Xavier Worthy can recover quickly from recent injury

Worthy became the Chiefs' No. 1 wide receiver last season, largely due to Brown and Rashee Rice's injury woes. Now, he finds himself in a similar boat, although the good news is that there is still ample time for him to get healthy before the season starts. As a rookie, Worthy caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns. While the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59, Worthy enjoyed a true breakout game, catching eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City's offensive attack will look different with Worthy getting work alongside both Brown and Rice, but he figures to be able to build off of his standout year in 2024. First, he needs to get healthy after suffering a concussion, meaning his injury status will be worth keeping tabs on as training camp rolls forward into the month of August.