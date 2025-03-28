What draft direction the Kansas City Chiefs will go is up in the air. They pick late but could have a standout player fall their way. However, here are the three best players the Chiefs should target with their 2025 NFL Draft first-round pick.

As usual, the Chiefs entered the offseason with one of the league’s strongest rosters. But to get where the Chiefs always want to go, they will need to make a few good picks in the draft.

Kansas City enters the draft with plenty of needs. At the top of the list are defensive tackle, guard, and edge rusher. They will also see an offensive tackle and a safety. That gives them a wide range of options for pick No. 31.

Chiefs should target safety Nick Emmanwori in Round 1

There’s no doubt the Chiefs need help on the offensive line. The brutal beating at the hands of the Eagles in the Super Bowl proved it. But the Chiefs cannot pass on a talent like Emmanwori.

The South Carolina product lit up the eyes of NFL observers at the Combine, including Mel Kiper Jr., according to espn.com.

“Everyone was talking about Emmanwori as a potential combine standout,” Kiper wrote. “He lived up to the hype in a big way. His 43-inch vertical and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump ranked No. 1 among all players. His 4.38-second time in the 40 ranked second among safeties (though his 1.49-second 10-yard split was first). It was pure domination, and his outstanding explosion was on full display.

“Toss in really good production in college (four picks in 2024), and he might end up being the first safety off the board. I had Georgia's Malaki Starks (who ran a solid 4.50) over him at No. 14 to the Colts in the mock draft. Emmanwori was No. 27 to the Ravens. Those two might flip spots after this week.”

Obviously, if Kiper is correct about where Emmanwori will go, the Chiefs won’t get a chance. But Kiper has a history of being way off base on which team picks which player. And ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum’s GM-based picks would leave the door open for the Chiefs to get Emmanwori.

Offensive tackle is another position Chiefs could consider

There seems to be a divide here on which way would be best for the Chiefs go to. Should they grab Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.? Or is Alabama guard Tyler Booker the best choice?

Banks received a grade of 6.43, according to nfl.com. That’s in the “will become a good starter within two years” range. He’s 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds.

“Banks will come into the league as an early starter, but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He's technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point.

“Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard.”

That sounds pretty good. What about Booker? he received a slightly lower rating of 6.38. One good thing for Booker (6-4, 321 pounds) is his array of elite physical traits. Sometimes that matters in the NFL, but just looking the part doesn’t always make the best pick.

So, we will stick with Banks for the second player the Chiefs should target.

Defensive line is another position of interest

There are two directions here as well. If the Chiefs can get their hands on Mississippi’s Walter Nolen, that’s the pick. He stands out among the crowd, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Nolen is arguably the most physically gifted defensive tackle in the class,” John Kosko wrote. “He has the raw power to toss around offensive linemen but needs to develop his hand usage in the NFL to maximize his potential.”

If Nolen isn’t there, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon makes a nice fall-back option. He can get to the quarterback.

“His 55 quarterback pressures in 2024 led the FBS,” Kosko wrote. “The potential to learn from Chris Jones makes the Chiefs an ideal landing spot.”