Is it possible for the Kansas City Chiefs to pull off the perfect draft? Do they still need to make a trade? Well, here are some possible answers in the Chiefs’ seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Kansas City fell short of a three-peat, getting hammered by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But they still have a good team and a strong roster. So there’s plenty of optimism for the 2025 season.

The Chiefs entered the draft needing help at guard, offensive tackle, and the defensive line. But what did the simulator choose right off the bat?

Chiefs get WR Luther Burden III in Round 1

It would be difficult to pass up a weapon for Patrick Mahomes. And if the Missouri product remains on the board on the real draft day, don’t expect the Chiefs to pass it by.

Burden is 6-foot and 206 pounds. He has gone much higher than this in other mock drafts. Burden rates right on the fringe of boom-of-bust potential, according to nfl.com.

“Former five-star recruit who offers five-star athleticism and playmaking ability,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Burden is a natural on the field with above-average speed and exciting ball skills to win at a high rate. He takes snaps off and short-circuits routes if he’s not the primary option, but he can separate and succeed on all three levels when it’s his time.

“Missouri exploited Burden’s yards-after-catch talent with a barrage of short throws, but NFL teams are much more likely to diversify his usage, activating his complete skill set and big-play potential. The production against top teams was uneven at times but so was Missouri’s quarterback play. Burden checks several priority boxes that typically foreshadow an impressive NFL career.”

This pick would be a great help for the Chiefs’ offense, but it bypassed needs on the offensive and defensive lines. Mahomes showed how difficult his life can be as quarterback when the Chiefs don’t give him time to operate. The Eagles exploited the Chiefs’ weakness in the Super Bowl.

Burden might give the Chiefs a boost by getting open quickly, making things a little less stressful for the offensive line. But still it’s hard to envision the Chiefs getting offensively greedy at the skill positions after what happened in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs get a tight end in Round 2

This would be a risky pick as Miami’s Elijah Arroyo has a serious level of injury history, according to nfl.com.

“Arroyo enters the evaluation process with questions to answer after a knee injury took chunks of two seasons from him,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He displayed a willingness as both a point-of-attack and move blocker, but his technique and play strength will need upgrading. He’s an average athlete who struggles to beat man coverage but appeared to get faster and more fluid as the 2024 season wore on.

“(Arroyo) plays with awareness in space and secures throws with sure hands in traffic. Arroyo is a move tight end whose medical and athletic testing need to check out to give him a legitimate shot at being a productive pro.”

This doesn’t seem like the greatest Round 2 pick. More exciting and healthier players remained on the board. In particular, the Chiefs could have Omarr Norman-Lott out of Tennessee. That would be a nice grab at this point in the draft. And it would have filled a more pressing need.

And this is where the simulator failed, especially when paired with the Round 3 picks.

Chiefs get odd early third-round pick

With Norman-Lott still on the draft board, the Chiefs took an edge rusher. The good news is Kyle Kennard of South Carolina has good potential. He’s 6-4, 254 pounds, and could develop into an NFL starter.

“Kennard keeps his long frame clean with well-timed punches and has plus range as a playmaker,” Zierlein wrote. “He can be slippery when he finds edges in either phase. He is frequently knocked off-balance at contact points, though.

“(Kennard) will create pressure with his get-off and length alone but needs less predictable rush patterns and more hand skill to beat NFL tackles. He fits as a wide nine-technique, where he can avoid early contact and create rush momentum. He profiles as a Day 2 pick, but the tape creates enough concerns to lower the floor for his projection.”

Purdue tackle Marcus Mbow remained on the board. That would have filled a need, like Norman-Lott.

With their second pick in Round 3, the Chiefs got a tackle. They swooped up North Carolina State’s Anthony Belton, who projects as an eventual starter in the league.

Another tackle falls in Round 4

The Chiefs go back to the tackle well, getting Connecticut’s Chase Lundt. At 6-7 and 304 pounds, Lundt has the right size. He could develop into a Patrick Mahomes protector.

“Lundt is strong in his core and hands,” Zierlein wrote. “He does a nice job balancing through contact and using good hand placement to secure his run blocks. (Lundt) has the tools to play hat-on-hat or as a move blocker in the run game due to technique and adequate flexion, but he might need to add more bulk.

“Lundt might not be a physical match to handle rushers with the speed, power, and counters he will see as an NFL tackle in pass protection. He projects as an average swing tackle but a move to guard could create an easier pathway to become a solid NFL starter.”

Round 7 brings in three fringe players

The Chiefs grabbed a guard, taking North Carolina State’s Timothy McKay. They finished up their draft with edge Johnny Walker Jr. (Missouri) and made a Mr. Irrelevant out of Montana State guard Marcus Wehr.

Overall, the Chiefs hit a few high notes. It didn’t turn out poorly, but could have been better. Grade: B-plus.