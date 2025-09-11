The Kansas City Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. The final score of 40-22 shocked the world, and it could have been even worse had it not been for some garbage-time scoring. The much-anticipated rematch is taking place early in the 2025 season.

The Chiefs will have their opportunity for revenge during Week 2. Kansas City is coming off a Week 1 loss, whereas the Eagles won their first game of the year. Those facts, and Philadelphia's dominant performance the last time these two squared off, have led many to believe that the Eagles will add another win to their total in this rivalry.

Don't be too sure, though. The Chiefs are poised to beat the Eagles. In the process, they will remind football fans that they are one of the greatest dynasties in league history and still firmly within their title window.

Why the Chiefs will beat the Eagles

The Chiefs and Eagles are 6-6 against each other all-time. Super Bowl 57 between the two was one of the best championship games ever, and the Chiefs ended up victorious. They also beat the Eagles in their 2023 regular-season matchup before catastrophe hit during Super Bowl 59.

Many expected the Chiefs to come out with vengeance in Week 1, but instead, they suffered a rare one-score loss. The end of an era is not here yet, and it is just a matter of time until they land back on their feet. The Chiefs may very well have been saving up their motivation for Week 2 against the Eagles.

Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best player in the NFL. He alone can make magic happen. The league suspended Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy sustained an injury in Week 1, but Hollywood Brown stepped up and reminded everyone that he is a great receiver. It was simply a slow start that most cost the Chiefs their first game of the year.

Kansas City has so much high-level and winning experience that there is almost no way that will happen again. The offense started to click in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers, and both the offensive line and the defense as a whole should improve in Week 2. Jawaan Taylor, for example, committed four penalties in Week 1. It was an inexcusable performance from the tackle. But Taylor is a solid blocker and should pick things up going forward.

It is fair to question if the Eagles are as talented as they were last year, though. They lost a ton of talent in the offseason, and they only narrowly squeezed past the Dallas Cowboys last week.

The Chiefs have made five of the last six Super Bowls, and they've won three of them. They didn't lose much talent from the team that made it to the last game of the season last year, either. The Chiefs are just as big of a threat as ever, and they will prove that with a sizable win over the Eagles in Week 2.