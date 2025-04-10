The Kansas City Chiefs learned a roster lesson in the Super Bowl. And they used the offseason to add a sneaky-good free agent. But what will the future hold? Here is a full seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

The Chiefs will enter the draft with needs at defensive tackle, offensive guard, edge rusher, offensive tackle, and safety. But they wouldn’t pass up a best-available guy if a surprise fell into their lap, would they?

The answer comes in the form of the PFN simulator’s first-round pick.

Chiefs steal WR Emeka Egbuka in Round 1

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Ohio State product could turn out to be a great addition to the Chiefs’ already tough offense.

“Emeka Egbuka is a well-built slot receiver who projects as a reliable chain mover at the next level,” PFN wrote. “He offers good overall size for the position and has good strength and athleticism. Egbuka is an excellent route runner and understands how to use head and body fakes to create separation. He is outstanding in using his hands to keep his body clear throughout the stem of his route.”

Egbuka would give quarterback Patrick Mahomes a tremendous third-down weapon and keep drives alive.

“He has (powerful) hands and outstanding body control, ball skills, and strength to make catches in contested situations and over the middle of the field. Egbuka is tough and competitive with the ball in his hands and runs like a running back rather than a receiver.”

The downside for Egbuka is speed. He won’t threaten defenses down the field. Therefore, he projects more as a WR2 than a WR1.

Trade pushes Chiefs into Round 3 for three picks

It’s a nice bonus to get a decent edge rusher in the third round, and that’s what the Chiefs may have pulled off with Oluwafemi Oladejo. However, the UCLA product needs improvement.

“He is a high-motor player who plays with tremendous effort and physicality in the run game,” PFN wrote. “However, Oladejo is an average pass rusher who doesn’t consistently win reps, having had a pass rush win rate of 14.5% this year in true pass sets. He plays with an inconsistent pad level and generally isn’t a skilled pass rusher.”

At best, they strengthened their run defense on the outside with this pick.

The Chiefs got Oladejo at No. 66, but also acquired pick Nos. 75 and 77. With the first of those, they grabbed Kevin Winston Jr., a safety out of Penn State. There is a fairly high ceiling for Winston.

“Winston has showcased elite playmaking ability, excelling in pursuit, tracking, and tackling,” PFN wrote. “His instincts in coverage and tackle security highlight his potential as a refined prospect with the tools to thrive in the NFL for the next decade.”

With the latter pick, the Chiefs selected defensive tackle Alfred Collins. He’s a product of Texas with a lot of potential.

“Alfred Collins (showed) NFL potential beyond the stat sheet,” PFN wrote. “He has the physical tools to excel on the interior defensive line. While his production could improve, his ability to disrupt opposing offenses stands out. He is extremely effective as a run defender.

One area Collins may lack is rushing the quarterback. But his physical tools may allow him to improve in that area.

PFN said he has the ability to be a top-50 player from this draft class if he lands with the right team.

Wheeling and dealing brings in two Round 5 picks

A pair of offensive tackles added to the Chiefs draft booty. First up, they grabbed Wisconsin’s Jack Nelson. He carries 314 pounds on his 6-7 frame and should be a road grader.

“Nelson possesses above-average size and length and has experience lining up at both tackle and guard,” PFN wrote. “Nelson plays with very good leverage and a wide base while being quick off the line and getting into his stance. He uses his length very well in pass protection and is a strong anchor against physical pass rushers.”

Oregon offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius is a 6-4, 310-pound load. He’s powerful, athletic, and maintains solid footwork with NFL hands. Not bad for a fifth-round selection.

“He moves well laterally, allowing him to mirror pass rushers effectively while maintaining a strong base against power moves,” PFN wrote. “Cornelius generates significant push in the run game, using his strength and leverage to open lanes. His high football IQ helps him recognize defensive stunts and blitzes, making him a reliable protector.”

Chiefs wrap with two Round 7 picks

Central Florida cornerback B.J. Adams and SMU defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte added to the draft mix. Adams has above-average size and length while Harrison-Hunte shows surprisingly good potential for an end-of-draft selection.

These players would offer the Chiefs a chance to get roster-level players with very low overall picks. Any seventh-round picks that hit in the NFL are bonuses.

Overall, the Chiefs first-round home run set the stage for a good draft. Grade: A.