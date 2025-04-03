The Kansas City Chiefs have already begun retooling their roster after their shocking blowout defeat in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles exposed several weaknesses up and down the Chiefs' roster, including most notably along the offensive line, which is an issue that Kansas City has already taken strides to address this offseason.

Recently, an anonymous NFL executive broke down the revelation the Chiefs had about their roster in the aftermath of the Super Bowl collapse, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“They realize they are a defensive football team with a Hall of Fame quarterback (Patrick Mahomes),” the exec said, “and they are saying, ‘Pat, it is on you to elevate your skill players. We miscalculated on your protection, and it cost us a three-peat. Now, we are going to recalibrate up front.'”

Indeed, the Chiefs' trademark high-flying offense has taken a major step back over the last couple of seasons, with Patrick Mahomes' individual statistics plunging and the team relying more so on their defense to generate positive field position and turnovers.

Can the Chiefs bounce back?

The Chiefs now find themselves in the unenviable position of trying to figure out how much of their blowout loss was legitimately due to poor roster construction that must be addressed, and how much was due to simply the players that were there performing well below their standards.

As with most things, the answer is probably somewhere in the middle.

Mahomes had the worst game of his future Hall of Fame career in the Super Bowl vs the Eagles, constantly finding himself under pressure from the vaunted Philadelphia defensive line and at one point throwing a pick six to rookie Cooper DeJean.

The Chiefs' defense did an admirable job of containing Saquon Barkley but didn't have much else to write home about, surrendering an epic game to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Now, it seems that the Chiefs want to reconstruct their identity as an offensive juggernaut by giving Mahomes a better offensive line and premier skill positional talent. That approach has been evident so far this offseason and figures to continue into the upcoming draft.