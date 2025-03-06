During the Kansas City Chiefs run to Super Bowl 58 last year, a tragic incident took place in January 2024 that saw three men die after attending a Chiefs watch party with two other men, Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson. Now, over a year later, the two surviving men involved in the incident have officially been charged in relation to the death of the other three men.

The three men attended a party at Willis' house to watch the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers, but two days later, they were found dead in his backyard. It was eventually revealed that they all passed due to a lethal mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, which had been provided by Willis and Carson. Now, Willis and Carson are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance.

“Two men have been hit with criminal charges for their alleged roles in an ill-fated Kansas City Chiefs watch party that resulted in the death of three males. Officials in Platte County, Missouri announced this week that Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson have been hit with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance after investigators say the two contributed to the deaths of Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington and Ricky Johnson back in January 2024,” TMZ Sports reported.

Chiefs looking to get back on track after Super Bowl 59 defeat

The mysterious way in which these three men died drew quite a bit of attention from fans, and now, some answers have been revealed. If Willis and Carson end up getting convicted of these charges, they could end up facing lengthy stints in prison in response to their actions on this tragic night.

As for the Chiefs, they would go onto win Super Bowl 58, before making it back to the Super Bowl the ensuing year. However, they got blown out of the water, suffering a 40-22 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. With the offseason now upon us, you can bet they will be hard at work as they attempt to build their roster back up and make a trip to the Super Bowl for the fourth straight year.