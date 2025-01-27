While ESPN’s Adam Schefter whines and cries about the Kansas City Chiefs getting favoritism, Travis Kelce mulls over the retirement question. But Patrick Mahomes hit a milestone amid the nerve-wracking AFC Championship game versus the Bills, according to a post on X by StatMuse Football.

Patrick Mahomes records multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game for the first time in his career.

Harrison Butker kicked a late fourth-quarter field goal, and the Chiefs’ defense came up with a big stop. The result showed Kansas City beating the Bills, 32-29. They earned a shot at winning their third straight Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will meet the Eagles in the big game. That’s the team they beat two years ago for their first title in this stretch. Philadelphia earned its berth with a 55-23 whipping of the Commanders.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes stays grounded

Mahomes not only had two rushing touchdowns for the first time in his career, he also carried the ball a whopping 11 times. Mahomes gained 43 yards, adding to his total of 245 yards passing.

Included in the mix, Mahomes scored on a 1-yard run late in the first half to give the Chiefs a 21-10 lead. In the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs trailing 22-21, Mahomes scored on a tough 10-yard run. He also added a key fourth-down conversion run on a quarterback keeper around the edge.

In the final scoring drive of the game, Mahomes did his usual postseason thing. He completed passes to Kareem Hunt (6 yards), Travis Kelce (11 yards), and Xavier Worthy (23 yards) to put the Chiefs in field goal range. With 3:33 left on the clock, Harrison Butker delivered what turned out to be a game-winning 35-yard field.

However, Mahomes’ legs had to be the biggest source of frustration for the Bills. They came into the game knowing they needed to limit his scrambling, but couldn’t come up with enough answers to win the game.