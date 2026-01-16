After four years with the Miami Dolphins, it appears wide receiver Tyreek Hill is ready to return “home” and reunite with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill may be open to coming back to the team that drafted him. His latest post may be the most obvious plea. He responded to Ryan Fitzpatrick's “request” to become People's “Sexiest Man Alive” in the wake of reports that Dan Orlovsky would be open to becoming the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.

“Since we putting in request[s],” Hill began, “I want to go home [smiling face with sunglasses emoji].”

Will Tyreek Hill return to the Chiefs?

It's unknown if the Chiefs have any interest in reuniting with Hill. Without him, they have made it to three Super Bowls and won two in four years.

Still, Hill is an explosive target who was a big part of the offense during Patrick Mahomes' early years. During Mahomes' rookie season, Hill logged 1,479 yards (a career-best at the time) and 12 touchdowns. He had over 1,000 yards in two more seasons before being traded to the Dolphins.

Hill took off with the Dolphins as well. In his first season in Miami, Hill had over 1,700 yards and seven touchdowns. The following year, he had 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His 2025 season, like the Chiefs' was disappointing. He only played in four games before he suffered a season-ending injury. In four games, he had 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Now, he is rehabbing his injury. It's unclear if he will still be the same player upon his return during the 2026 NFL season. Either way, there's a chance he returns to the field with a new uniform.

Hill was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama. In his rookie season, Hill caught 61 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns. His bigger contribution came through returns. He returned 39 punts for 592 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 384 yards and a score.