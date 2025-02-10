The Kansas City Chiefs and their three-peat hopes are imploding fast. Patrick Mahomes even got Chiefs fans in shambles during the Super Bowl.

Mahomes tossed one interception in the second quarter. Cooper DeJean took that back into the end zone. But Zack Baun ignited the frustrations of Chiefs Kingdom even more with his diving pick.

That second Mahomes pick became a prelude to A.J. Brown's red zone touchdown to make it 24-0. And the fans let the Chiefs have it online.

“Chiefs are imploding faster than a Titan submersible!” one fan posted on X.

NFL Memes joined in on ripping the back-to-back champs.

ESPN radio and media personality Mike Greenberg also chimed in.

“Patrick Mahomes just played as bad a half as you’ll ever see from someone of his stature on a stage of this magnitude. Long way to go, but that was startling,” Greenberg posted.

Kansas City and Mahomes endured their most frustrating first half this season. Even Chiefs super fan Taylor Swift had a frustrating night, as she got relentlessly booed by fans.

Kansas City took a brutal 24-0 halftime deficit into halftime. The Chiefs find themselves two quarters away from losing their third big game in franchise history.