The last-chance Hail Mary from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was underwhelming, as it fell several yards short of the endzone.

In turn, some believe his arm strength — once considered at the top of the league — has diminished. Former Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz thinks he may be “washed.”

He responded to a clip of Mahomes' recent Hail Mary. He was seemingly unimpressed by Mahomes' underthrow. “Only 68 yards[,] folks,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He's washed.”

Now, it is unclear if Schwartz is being serious. A 68-yard throw is still nearly three-quarters of the field. While at one point it seemed Mahomes could launch it from one endzone to the other, there's a chance he didn't put everything he had into this pass.

Schwartz played for the Chiefs in 2013. At that time, Mahomes wasn't even in college. Schwartz also had stints with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions.

Is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' arm strength “washed”?

From the look of it, Mahomes was throwing it to Hollywood Brown, who was at the 15-yard line or so. Perhaps he was trying to have the receiver draw a pass interference instead of trying to complete the pass to a receiver.

Either way, it was not his farthest throw. In his early years, he was known to launch it deep down the field. Only he and the Chiefs really know whether or not he can still do it.

The Hail Mary was not completed, so the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars. Mahomes had led a methodical drive to give the Chiefs the lead with under two minutes left. However, penalties and allowing big plays cost the Chiefs the game, as Trevor Lawrence's heroics won the Jaguars the contest.

Mahomes still had a good game. He eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the first time in 2025. He also threw a touchdown (and an interception) and ran one in, too.

Currently, Mahomes is eighth in the league in passing yards (1,257), ninth in passing touchdowns (eight), and 16th in interceptions (two).

Additionally, he is the team's leading rusher. He has 190 yards on 28 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and has three touchdowns. Kareem Hunt is the next highest rusher, who has 164 yards and three touchdowns. Isiah Pacheco has 39 carries for 163 yards.