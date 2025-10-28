With his third touchdown catch of the 2025 season, Travis Kelce not only gave the Kansas City Chiefs a two-touchdown lead over the Washington Commanders; he tied the record for the most total touchdowns in franchise history. The entire team was aware of the significance, prompting Patrick Mahomes to track down the ball he threw on the score and save it for Kelce to keep.

Mahomes and Kelce have connected on dozens of touchdowns before, but the quarterback wanted to make sure his star tight end kept the record-tying ball. In Mahomes' eyes, no player in Chiefs' history has ever been as selfless as Kelce, who deserved to have a keepsake from his defining moment.

“He's just the true Chiefs' Chief,” Mahomes said after the game, via ESPN. “He's breaking all the records now. He's all about the team, so I wanted to make sure he gets that [ball], and hopefully we can get another ball for him later in the season when he breaks the record.”

The fourth-quarter catch was the only time Kelce reached paydirt on Monday night, but he put on a vintage performance all game. Kelce was the Chiefs' leading scorer in the contest, hauling in six passes for a game-high 99 receiving yards.

Kelce's 83rd career touchdown tied former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes' franchise record. All but two of those scores came through the air.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce calls record-tying night “special”

The record moment was certainly special to Kelce, who cherishes every moment he has on the field at this point in his career.

“I just cherish these moments, man, being able to play at Arrowhead,” Kelce said, via ESPN. “This place is special, man, and I love it here. In terms of the historical stuff, I'm still looking at the next game and the next catch and trying to get better.”

While it seems like a foregone conclusion that Kelce will eventually break Holmes' record, nothing is guaranteed. Kelce's Week 8 touchdown was his third of the year, tying his total from the 2024 season.

Kelce's next opportunity to break the record will come on the road in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end all season, a five-yard strike from Tyrod Taylor to Jeremy Ruckert in Week 2.