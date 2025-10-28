The Kansas City Chiefs got another huge win on Monday Night Football. Kansas City beat Washington 28-7 in a game that where the Chiefs pulled away during the second half. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made NFL history in from of his home crowd.

Kelce hauled in his 83rd career regular-season touchdown in Week 8. That score moved Kelce into a tie with the legendary Priest Holmes for the most in Chiefs franchise history.

The veteran tight end spoke candidly about his career achievement immediately after the game.

“I just cherish these moments, man, being able to play at Arrowhead,” Kelce said with a big smile on his face, per ESPN's Nate Taylor. “This place is special, man, and I love it here. In terms of the historical stuff, I'm still looking at the next game and the next catch and trying to get better.”

Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving, hauling in six receptions for 99 receiving yards and his record-tying touchdown. He looked better than he has all season.

Kelce's enthusiasm for football has helped him play well even late into his 30s.

“[I am] just the old, lucky dog still able to do this thing, man,” Kelce concluded. “I'm putting on the pads like I'm 15 years old again. I'm loving every single bit of it.”

Patrick Mahomes celebrate Travis Kelce after making franchise history

Article Continues Below

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could not help but celebrate Kelce after his major accomplishment.

“He's just the true Chiefs' Chief,” Mahomes said. “He's the guy that's been here through the whole thing, being here with Coach [Andy] Reid the entire time. He helped set the culture of what it means to play for Coach Reid and for Kansas City. I was able to come in and have that guy to rely on.”

Kelce joined the Chiefs in 2015, just a few seasons after Andy Reid joined the team as head coach.

Now Kelce is just one touchdown away from pulling ahead of Holmes and setting a new franchise record. That should happen in the coming weeks.

“He's breaking all the records now,” Mahomes added. “He's all about the team, so I wanted to make sure he gets that [ball], and hopefully we can get another ball for him later in the season when he breaks the record.”

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 9 matchup against the Bills.