The Kansas City Chiefs will step into what could be a fun offense in 2025. And they will do it in another country. Additionally, Travis Kelce mocked Patrick Mahomes’ voice as payback for something Mahomes revealed earlier about Brazil.

The Kelce impression came during a press conference, according to a post on X by Sports Radio 810 WHB.

“Travis Kelce gets back at Mahomes for telling people he didn't know where Brazil was on the map 😭”

The Chiefs will open their 2025 season Friday against the Chargers in the South America setting.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce pokes fun at teammate

After a comment by Mahomes, Kelce did his best Patrick Mahomes. Then he explained why he did it.

“He had that one coming,” Kelce said.

Then, Kelce talked about the game. The Chiefs and Chargers could be in for a very unique experience as the NFL continues its goal to be global.

“It’s an exciting time,” Kelce said. “You get to hang out around the guys and the team. And this is something we’ll all remember. You’re just kind of in the moment, and excited to play some football.”

Kelce may be distracted by his commitment to Taylor Swift. But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is taking it all in stride, according to people.com.

“Listen, I’m happy for 'em,” Reid, 67, said. “It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with, that’s not an easy thing to really fall in love and it seems like they’re there.

“I think it’s a great deal for both of them. They like being around each other, and that’s a plus I think. They’re both busy people in their own right, and both are very famous in their own right. So it's kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do.”

What kind of season Kelce will have remains to be seen. He’s pushing hard toward 36 years old and is likely near the end of his career. Last year, he totaled full-season career lows of 823 yards and only three touchdowns.