The biggest thing that the Kansas City Chiefs will find out this offseason is if Travis Kelce played his last game in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kelce's decision to continue playing or not, and his brother, Jason Kelce, already knows what the process will look like.

“I’m sure we will talk about it. We’ve already talked about it a little bit, and I’m sure he’s going to go through a process of figuring that out,” Jason said on the Steam Room show. “We’re very similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things.

“Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and any big decision I’m having in my life I’ll think about the negatives and what about this or that, and I want to do too much, and my brother has this way of being like, ‘Hey man, you want to play or you don’t want to play.’”

Travis' family will most likely be the first people that know about his decision, and his decision may be solely based on how they feel.

Travis has been one of the best tight ends in the league for a while, and though last season he took a step back, he still showed that he has a lot left in the tank. Retiring seems like a decision that may be tough for him, but he also has other ventures outside of football that he can dive into to get away from the game.

If Travis does decide to return to the field, the Chiefs should be ecstatic, but they should also be thinking about what to do the following season because it might be his last year playing.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have shown that they're able to win with whoever is on the field, but without Travis on the field, things could feel a lot different.