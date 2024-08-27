Patrick Mahomes Sr., who is the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, pleaded guilty to a felony driving while intoxicated charge on Tuesday. Mahomes Sr. now faces up to a decade in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Joseph D. Murphy, who is Mahomes Sr.'s attorney, released a statement, via TMZ Sports.

“Today, Mr. Mahomes entered a guilty plea in his case pursuant to a written plea agreement,” Murphy said. “Our client is now living a sober life, and we believe that the steps he has taken to better his life have helped us negotiate a plea recommendation for probation.”

“However,” Murphy added, “our client is set for sentencing on September 23rd, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment on this matter further until after the court has assessed the sentence in the case.”

Mahomes Sr. was originally scheduled to have a jury trial in Smith County, Texas on Tuesday. The former MLB pitcher has agreed to a probation sentence for now, via ESPN.

“Pat Mahomes Sr., 54, agreed to a sentence of five years' probation with “intense” supervision for the first year, local TV outlets reported,” the outlet said. “Judge Kerry L. Russell ordered a pre-sentence report ahead of Mahomes' formal sentencing on Sept. 23.”

This isn't Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s first run-in with the law

Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to another DWI in Texas back in 2018 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail. The former MLB pitcher served the time on weekends.

Mahomes Sr. pitched for six big-league squads from 1992 to 2003, going 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 308 appearances. He played for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a part of the Mets' pitching staff during their 1999 playoff run, allowing two runs in eight innings across the NLDS and CS.