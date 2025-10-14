The Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions ended in a fight that involved wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brian Branch.

Smith-Schuster's fiancée, Laura Kruk, posted a TikTok of her handshake with the star wide receiver after the excitement of the Chiefs-Lions fight died down.

“No broken nose and a CHIEFS WIN,” her caption read.

Luckily, it sounds like Smith-Schuster is cleared of any injuries suffered at the hands of Branch. Now, the Chiefs will move on to their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Why did JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brian Branch fight after the Chiefs-Lions game?

The fight began after Branch seemingly blew off Patrick Mahomes, who tried to shake his hand after the game. Branch then approached Smith-Schuster, causing a brawl to break out.

Among the players involved in the fight was Isiah Pacheco, who pushed Branch during the altercation. Smith-Schuster then got back into the mix as players began trying to separate them. Smith-Schuster had his helmet removed, but he continued on.

As a result, Branch has been suspended for one game by the NFL. While he could try and appeal it, it remains unclear if he will attempt to do so.

The fight may have been triggered by a moment earlier in the game. At one point, Smith-Schuster delivered a block on Branch during a run play late in the fourth quarter. That may have explained why Branch was not happy after the game ended.

Smith-Schuster had his best game of the season against the Lions. He only caught three passes, but he logged 57 yards for an average of 19 yards per reception. He also had a big block on Branch late in the game.

After starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs during the 2022 offseason. He would then leave to join the New England Patriots in 2023. However, that stint was short, as the Patriots released him after one season.

He would then rejoin the Chiefs in 2024. His role was smaller than his first with the team (he only had 26 targets in 14 games compared to his 101 targets in 16 games in 2022), but he was a crucial piece in their offense. Smith-Schuster is already on pace for a better season through six games in 2025.