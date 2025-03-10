The Kansas City Chiefs wasted absolutely no time diving into free agency to patch up the holes on their roster after getting crushed in Super Bowl 59 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just minutes into the first free agent period, the Chiefs agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, according to Arye Pulli.

Moore will be the early favorite to start at left tackle for the Chiefs next season barring another drastic move. That spot was a glaring hole for the Chiefs last season as Andy Reid shuffled between Wanya Morris, DJ Humphries and Kingsley Suamataia at the position before eventually bumping guard Joe Thuney outside to the position.

Now, Thuney is gone to the Chicago Bears in a trade and the Chiefs were running out of reliable options to fill that hole in-house. Now, they take a gamble on a talented player in Moore who was a backup in San Francisco. He made 12 starts in four seasons in the Bay Area and should finally have a chance to earn a starting job on a full-time basis.

Just minutes after signing Moore, the Chiefs added another weapon to their backfield. Former 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is following his 2021 draft class partner to Kansas City on a deal worth up to $3.5 million, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Mitchell had a very promising season as a rookie, rushing for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. Injuries have hampered him since as Mitchell fell out of the primary rotation even when he was healthy. He will now have a chance to compete for a job in Kansas City after missing the entire 2024 season with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs desperately needed pass protection for Mahomes and some more explosiveness in the running game. Moore and Mitchell are both gambles as free agents for different reasons, but both will have the opportunity to fill a massive need for the three-time defending AFC champions in 2025.