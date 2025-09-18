The Kansas City Chiefs honored their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with a four-minute video for his 30th birthday. However, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were noticeably absent from the sweet gesture.

The organization wished Mahomes a happy birthday with special shoutouts from his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their children (Golden, Sterling, and Bronze), Chiefs coach Andy Reid, soccer legend David Beckham, country singer Kane Brown, NFL legend Peyton Manning, an actual goat, and more. Eric Stonestreet, Bobby Witt Jr., Chad Henne, Heidi Gardner, Brett Veach, Nick Wright, Mitchell Schwartz, Mark Donovan, Pat McAfee, Erik Thommy, Tech N9ne, Rob Riggle, Kevin Richardson, and Jim Nantz also appeared in the video.

Hey @patrickmahomes, your friends and family have a message for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lOM8folZB8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Swift and Kelce were not seen in the video, they still celebrated Patrick, whose actual birthday is today (Sept. 17). On Sunday (Sept. 14), Patrick, Swift, Kelce, Brittany, Kane, and his wife, Katelyn Brown, celebrated his birthday at 1587 Prime Steakhouse — Patrick and Kelce's new restaurant in Kansas City. Despite taking their second loss of the season — the Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 20-17 — videos and photos captured from the dinner looked to have brightened up the mood.

“Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU,” Brittany wrote in a caption with photos of Patrick from the birthday celebration.

1587 Prime Steakhouse officially opened its doors on Wednesday which the NFL stars partnered with Noble 33 hospitality group.

“[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football,” Kelce said at the time via a press release.

Swift's drink is called “The Alchemy,” which contains “a clarified citrus vodka blend, dry curacao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and is finished with oolong tea,” according to Daily Mail. It also comes with an experience, as the drink has a blow torch lighting something on fire below the glass for an aroma. The drink is in reference to the singer's song on her 14-time Grammy-winning 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The other drinks in the collection are called “Showtime” which is named for Patrick, “Big Yeti,” which is a nickname for Kelce, and “Queen B” in honor of Brittany.