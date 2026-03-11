While there has been a stir caused by news of Donna Kelce's home renovation, her youngest son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was the last to hear about it.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce laughed upon Pat McAfee bringing up his mom's home renovations. He asked Kelce to share pictures of it once it's done, and Kelce revealed he didn't even know about it until the report came out. At least TMZ's report broke the news for somebody.

😅 Travis Kelce was blindsided by Donna's home renovations saying he could've helped! Credit: The Pat McAfee Show/ESPN pic.twitter.com/DQygoTcG7Z — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

“I didn't even know she was doing these things,” Kelce quipped, beaming. “But [if] she needed a guy to come screw some door hinges in, she could've just called me, but I guess she's doing a big, massive renovation.”

Travis Kelce's mom Donna's home renovation

Article Continues Below

The news of Travis' mom's renovations came to light thanks to TMZ's report on Saturday, Mar. 7. They revealed that Kelce was “in the middle of a home renovation.”

This includes replacing nine windows and six doors in her residence in Orlando, Florida. She bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house for $355,000 in March 2019, and the renovations could add more value to it.

Donna Kelce's renovation came to light as Travis was about to make his big announcement. He is returning to the Chiefs for a 14th season after deliberating retirement.

His decision comes after a bittersweet 2025 campaign. On one hand, Kelce had his best season since 2023, logging 851 yards on 76 catches and five touchdowns, but the team only won six games. They missed the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback.

Now, the Chiefs are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl once again with Kelce. Super Bowl 59 surely left a bad taste in the team's mouth, as they were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles.