If you go to Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes‘ restaurant, you can get a Taylor Swift-inspired drink, and sportscaster Kay Adams tried it.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her reaction. Adams called Kelce and Mahomes' restaurant a “must-visit” location for Kansas City tourists.

“Had to try The Alchemy cocktail at 1587 Prime,” Adams wrote on X. “A must-visit when in Kansas City! Loved!”

Had to try The Alchemy cocktail at 1587 Prime.

🍸❤️ A must-visit when in Kansas City! Loved!

It sounds like Adams was a fan of the drink and the restaurant. Hopefully, more fans will get to experience the special drink soon as the restaurant opens.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' disappointing start to the Chiefs' 2025 season

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing Week 2 game. They faced the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl 59 rematch. While they only lost by three, they were down by 10 points in the fourth quarter until the last few minutes.

The Eagles beat the Chiefs for the second time in 2025. They last faced in Super Bowl 59 when the Eagles blew out the Chiefs 40-22.

Kelce was the Chiefs' leading receiver in 2025. Kelce had four catches for 61 yards on six targets. However, he did not score a touchdown like he did in Week 1.

Mahomes only passed for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception, which was caused by Kelce tipping a pass into Andrew Mukuba. Mahomes was the Chiefs' leading rusher, logging 66 yards on seven carries with a touchdown.

The Eagles' offense wasn't as dominant this time around. Jalen Hurts only threw for 101 yards. He did, however, rush for a touchdown. Saquon Barkley had 88 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.

The Chiefs are now 0-2 for the first time with Mahomes under center. They will need to turn it around soon if they hope to make the postseason.

They will have a chance to rebound against another 0-2 team, the New York Giants, on Sunday Night Football on September 21. The Giants are coming off an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Russell Wilson rebounded from a disappointing Week 1 game by throwing 450 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Nabers caught nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.