Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs got off to a rough start to their 2025 NFL season with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that was played in Brazil. The Chiefs' offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, looked OK for most of the night, but the defense gave up a monster game to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the loss.

Up next for the Chiefs, things won't get any easier, as the team will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, which Philadelphia won in dominant fashion.

Recently, Mahomes got 100% real on his thought process heading into the big game from Arrowhead Stadium.

“This is a really good football team. . . It's going to take our best football. You learn from your failures. . . It's going to take our best football to get a win,” said Mahomes, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chiefs are no doubt aware of just how good the Eagles are after they were eviscerated by them in last year's Super Bowl. Mahomes was under constant pressure during that game, which motivated Kansas City to invest heavily in its offensive line unit this offseason.

A big early test for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs immediately got themselves behind the eight ball with last week's lethargic loss vs the Chargers, and they have a chance to find themselves in real trouble with a loss to Philadelphia.

While an 0-2 start is by no means a death sentence in a 17-game season, it's safe to say that Kansas City would rather not have to climb out of that hole in a division that features the Chargers, the upstart Denver Broncos, and a sneaky-good Las Vegas Raiders team.

Beating Philadelphia on Sunday would also give Kansas City a big boost of confidence and allow them to shake off some demons that may still exist from last year's Super Bowl matchup between the two squads.

In any case, the Chiefs and Eagles are slated to get things underway on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.