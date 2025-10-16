The Kansas City Chiefs are rounding into form approaching the middle of the 2025 season. Kansas City had a dominant win in Week 6 and have silenced their doubters after struggling earlier this season. Now the Chiefs are excited about the return of one of their best wide receivers, although it is a mystery how much he'll play right away.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave a vague update on how involved Rashee Rice will be in Week 7.

“How many snaps he gets, [I don't know],” Reid said of Rice, per ESPN's Nate Taylor. “He's excited to be back in and going. I think getting through practices [this week] will be good for him to get into the swing of things. He's been working hard. He's in good shape.”

But Reid may have to fend off multiple pleas from Rice to go into the game. As Patrick Mahomes described it, Rice is going to want to play early and often.

“He's going to want to be out there every single play,” Mahomes said of Rice's excitement for Sunday's game. “That's the mentality that he has. It's going to be our job, as teammates and coaches, to build him back the right way. But it's going to be hard to keep him off the field, for sure.”

It will be fascinating to see how the Chiefs use Rice in Week 7.

How will the return of Rashee Rice impact Chiefs offense?

The Chiefs sound very excited about what Rice could do for their offense.

Rice had a monster rookie season, hauling in 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He was pacing towards another great season in 2024, logging 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns through four games.

Unfortunately, Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury during Week 4 that halted his meteoric rise.

If the third-year receiver can pick up where he left off, he'll be a huge addition for Kansas City. Especially playing alongside both Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy at wide receiver.

Rice may not immediately look like a superstar in Week 7, but Chiefs fans will get an early look at how opposing defenses play against him.

Either way, it will be great to see Rice back on a football field once again.

Chiefs vs. Raiders kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.