The Kasas City Chiefs have successfully righted the ship. Despite a 0-2 start to the season, Kansas City currently holds a perfectly even 3-3 record. While they've looked pretty good as of late (a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars nonwithstanding), there's still some clear issues that the team needs to address.

One might naturally point out that the Chiefs' biggest weakness is their running back room. As one of the worst teams in the league in running the football, maybe fans will expect the team to trade for a running back to complement Patrick Mahomes. However, the Chiefs are not looking to target running backs at the trade deadline. Instead, they're targeting defensive linemen, according to Dianna Russini.

Looking into the statistics, it's easy to see why the Chiefs would place a high priority on their defensive line instead of the running back room. Yes, the Chiefs' run game has been a point of contention over the last few weeks. Kansas City has the 10th-most efficient rushing offense in the league, but it's largely carried by Mahomes (222 yards on 38 carries). Running backs Isaiah Pacheco (4.2 yards per carry) and Kareem Hunt (3.8 yards per carry) have not been efficient.

That being said, the Chiefs are not a run-heavy team… nor have they relied on the run game as much as other teams. They're 21st this season in rushing attempts per game, a ranking that's been consistent through the last three or four years. Considering their success over that span, it's clear that an inefficient and infrequent rushing attack isn't their priorty.

Their defensive line is a much bigger concern this season, though. Through the first six weeks, their defensive linemen ranked 21st in pass rush win rate and a dreadful 31st in run stopping win rate, per ESPN.com. The Chiefs love blitzing, yes, but the key to a good defense is a pass rush that's able to win even without bringing numbers. Having an elite pass rusher could be the key to their sustained success this season.