As Rashee Rice returns from suspension, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense will now likely be without rookie Josh Simmons for the foreseeable future. The starting tackle has received the full support of his teammates, namely Patrick Mahomes, during his sudden absence.

Simmons was a late addition to the Week 6 injury report when he flew back to his native San Diego on gameday morning. His absence has been listed as a personal reason, and given the limited information provided by the Chiefs, the reason appears to be severe.

In respect of Simmons' privacy, Mahomes did not delve into the rookie's situation, but hinted at its severity by saying he is “praying” for him.

“I'll keep conversations kind of between us,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “I'm praying for him.”

Simmons' absence prolongs the Chiefs' unfortunate injury luck. While he is not injured, his absence prevents the team from debuting its full arsenal in Week 7.

With Rice scheduled to return in Week 7, Kansas City was expected to finally have its full offensive team back for the first time in over a year. Injuries to Rice, Xavier Worthy, Isiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown have limited the Chiefs' effectiveness from the start of the 2024 season, and Week 7 would have been the first time they were scheduled to have all their pieces active in the same game this season.

Chiefs' offensive line with Josh Simmons' personal absence

Simmons' abrupt Week 6 absence forced the team to turn to free agency acquisition Jaylon Moore, who thrived in a spot start. Moore received a stellar 67.7 player grade from Pro Football Focus for the game, third-highest on the Chiefs' offensive line, only behind Pro Bowlers Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Before missing Week 6, Simmons started each of the first five games at tackle, opposite of Jawaan Taylor. He was one of the highest-rated rookie offensive linemen before missing time.

The Chiefs also have experienced backups, Wanya Morris and Mike Caliendo, to potentially turn to if necessary. Morris started 11 of his 17 games in 2024 at right tackle.

Simmons has remained in San Diego as Week 7 practices wrap up, suggesting another absence forthcoming. Moore's Week 6 performance should keep him in the starting lineup for at least one more week. The Chiefs remain at home in Week 7 and welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Arrowhead Stadium for their second divisional matchup of the year.