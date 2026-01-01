The Kansas City Chiefs will not be going to the Super Bowl – or the playoffs – this season, as many variables led to their surprising downfall. That means they won't have a say in the dogfight after this week, and they'll have to find a team to root for in the postseason. Caitlin Clark, who is a diehard Chiefs fan, is not happy about that, but there is one team she refuses to root for.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce suggested to Clark that she could root for the Buffalo Bills.

“I hate the Bills,” Clark said, and gave the thumbs down signal.

There's no surprise that Clark isn't rooting for the Bills, as most of the Chiefs fanbase probably feels the same way. The Chiefs and Bills have been battling since 2020, and though the Bills have won some of the regular-season games, the Chiefs always beat them in the playoffs when they see each other. You can say it's a real rivalry between the two, but Kansas City always wins when it matters most.

The Indiana Fever star has found the team that she is rooting for, and it's the New England Patriots.

“Honestly, I’m a Drake Maye fan,” Clark said. “I think he’s been incredible, and I think the Patriots are… I’ll probably be pulling for the Patriots.”

The Patriots would be a good choice for the Patriots, and they may have the best chance in the AFC to make it to the Super Bowl. They've been by far the best team in the league, and Drake Maye should be the frontrunner for MVP.

The Bills have had a hard time getting past the Chiefs, and with them not in the playoffs this season, it should give them an easy route to the championship, but unfortunately, it won't be that easy.