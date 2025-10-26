Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett had an outstanding day on Sunday, against the New England Patriots. Garrett broke his personal franchise sack record with five sacks on New England quarterback Drake Maye, per 33rd Team.

The Browns didn't do too well overall in the game, despite Garrett's epic performance. New England went on to blow out Cleveland on Sunday. Stefon Diggs caught his first touchdown pass as a Patriot, and Maye had three touchdown throws before the fourth quarter even started.

The Browns have just two victories this season. New England won their sixth game of the campaign, after ultimately defeating Cleveland by a 32-13 score.

Browns are struggling this season

Cleveland has had problems trying to find a consistent quarterback this year. The Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals recently, and are currently using Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. Gabriel is one of two rookie quarterbacks on the team, along with Shedeur Sanders.

Against the Patriots, Gabriel had 156 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. It certainly wasn't a great day for the Browns quarterback. Cleveland struggled to move the football all day, until garbage time.

Cleveland got some more rough news after another rookie, Quinshon Judkins, is out with an injury. Judkins had to leave the Patriots game in the second half, due to a shoulder problem. This season, Judkins had been a standout in the Cleveland offense.

Browns fans will be watching closely to Judkins' availability moving forward. He has five rushing touchdowns on the year for the squad.

Cleveland is now 2-6 on the year, after the Patriots loss. The Browns next play the New York Jets on November 9. New York won their first game of the season Sunday against the Bengals.