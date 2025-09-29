On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 2-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout home win over the Baltimore Ravens. The win continued to establish that there is no real “rivalry” between the two sides, as some have suggested, and was the first truly elite game in a while for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On the day, Mahomes threw for four touchdown passes, marking the first time he had done so since October 2023, 707 days ago.

After the game, Mahomes spoke on what was clicking that allowed him to put up such lofty numbers.

“The offensive line blocked extremely well,” Mahomes said, per Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. “When that happens, you can get the football out and let guys make plays. We had a good job as far as scheme. I knew where to throw the ball on time and, other than a few plays I think at the beginning of the game, I thought we did a great job executing the whole day.”

Indeed, the Chiefs' execution looked flawless for most of the afternoon on Sunday.

A big win for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs now appear to have put their ugly 0-2 start fully behind them with two straight wins against the New York Giants and now the Baltimore Ravens. Even last week against New York, things weren't exactly inspiring, as Kansas City struggled to put points on the board against a New York team that had been lit up through that point in the season.

However, playing against the Ravens' putrid defensive unit was exactly what the doctor ordered on Sunday, and it certainly helped that the team got wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was injured by Travis Kelce in the team's first game, back in the lineup against Baltimore.

Now, the Chiefs are back in the race in the AFC West and are trending toward the return of suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice, which should also give their offense a boost.

Kansas City will next take the field next Monday night for a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.