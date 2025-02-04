The Kansas City Chiefs are in a position to do something that very few teams before them have had the chance to do. The mission: win their third straight Super Bowl title. Can they do it? Well, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, their focus comes from their head coach: Andy Reid. Speaking to NFL reporters during the Super Bowl LIX Opening Night event, Mahomes touched on how their coach helps them stay on track.

“How were you guys able to climb the mountain this many years in a row?” posted ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter. “Patrick Mahomes: ‘I think it all starts with Coach Reid… It's awesome to be in the Super Bowl, but we have to put in the work every single day.'”

Despite the fact that many NFL fans are tired of seeing the Chiefs in yet another position to win a Lombardi Trophy, there's a reason why they are here once again. Well, to be frank, there are several. Having the best quarterback/ head coach combination is a big advantage, and that is precisely what Reid and Mahomes give Kansas City. Several other stars have also contributed, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo turned what was once a laughingstock into one of the NFL's best defenses. Can they make history and become the first team to three-peat?

Chiefs seeking to become first-ever three-peat NFL champions

There's a reason why winning three Lombardi Trophies has never been done before. Simply put, it's really, really hard to do. Even some of the NFL's best dynasties (like the New England Patriots from the 2000-2020, or the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s) haven't done it. It takes a mixture of events, not to mention a little luck, to be where the Chiefs are currently. As they pursue yet another title, this team understands the weight of the history it is chasing. Even with that weight, the pursuit continues.

This Philadelphia Eagles team does have a lot of similarities to the team they beat two years ago to start this run. However, this Eagles team is better than the prior version. It's deeper and more dangerous. They are also ready to right the wrongs from two years ago as well. Will Kansas City deny Philadelphia and become the first ever team to win three Super Bowls in a row? If Reid's planning does the job, then a shower of red and yellow confetti will fall come Sunday evening.