The return of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice from his six-game suspension by the NFL is looming, and the third-year player is gearing up for it.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, to share a message. It consisted of just three words, but it still went viral, amassing over 1.5 million views.

“Everybody Gotta Eat,” he wrote.

Fans were hyped up in the comments section. “ONE MORE WEEK,” one fan commented. Another said, “Save us[,] king,” in response.

When does Rashee Rice return to the Chiefs from his suspension?

Worry not, Chiefs fans, Rice will be back with the Chiefs in Week 7. They will be facing their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 7.

Before then, they will have another tough test ahead of them. They will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

Luckily, the Chiefs' offense is starting to find its footing, despite their 2-3 start. Even without Rice, Patrick Mahomes topped 300 yards for the first time in a game in Week 5. Rice will give them a boost when he is back.

Rice was a second round draft pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first season, he played in 16 games, logging 938 yards on 79 catches. He also scored seven touchdowns.

In 2024, Rice was having a solid start to the season. He had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games. However, he was injured against the Los Angeles Chargers. His injuries kept him out for the rest of the year, including their Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

His suspension was due to his car crash in July 2025. Rice was involved in a multi-car crash in Dallas, Texas, that injured several people. He would plead guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges. The NFL then suspended him for six games, which he accepted.

He will join a receiving corps that is led by Tyquan Thornton, who is in his first year with the Chiefs. Thornton leads the team with 272 yards and three touchdowns. Hollywood Brown is right behind him with 257 yards. Travis Kelce also has 243 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs are getting Xavier Worthy back into form as well. He was injured in Week 1 after a collision with Kelce. In his first game back against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, Worthy had five catches for 83 yards. He then had six catches for 42 yards the following week.