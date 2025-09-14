The Kansas City Chiefs made a statement before kickoff of their Week 2 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Star tight end Travis Kelce and several teammates, including Tyquan Thornton and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, wore “Free 4” shirts in support of suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice during pregame warmups.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton are all going through warmups with this shirt on. https://t.co/XQLVczVQkS — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Free 4 pic.twitter.com/v5tYHZb6Ul — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rice, 25, is serving a six-game suspension while on the commissioner’s exempt list following his involvement in a multi-car crash last year. He pleaded guilty to two felony charges in July and was sentenced to five years' probation and 30 days in jail. The NFL reportedly considered a longer punishment before reducing the suspension to six games.

Rice’s absence has already had a major impact on Kansas City’s offense. Without him, and with second-year receiver Xavier Worthy sidelined due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1, the Chiefs have been thin at wideout. That forced Mahomes to lean heavily on Kelce and Brown in their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Still, the gesture from Kelce and the receiving corps showed how much Rice remains respected in the locker room. The former SMU star quickly became a reliable target after being drafted in 2023, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Before suffering a knee injury in 2024, he was on pace to improve those numbers and looked ready to take the next step this season.

Rice is eligible to return in Week 7, when they host the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Chiefs will be eager to reintegrate him into an offense that’s searching for explosive plays on the outside. Until then, Kelce and Brown will carry much of the load, with Thornton and rookie depth pieces also expected to contribute. With matchups against the Eagles and Bengals looming, Kansas City’s ability to adapt offensively will be tested until Rice is back on the field.