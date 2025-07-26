Some fans believe that Travis Kelce was letting on a little more on his official Instagram post with Taylor Swift than just some cute snaps from his time offseason. Eagle-eyed fans zoomed into the post to notice that Swift had a large ring on “that” finger and are rushing to engagement rumors.

In the photo with Kelce and Swift at dinner, the tight end's lock screen is visible, where it shows a photo of the singer with a large ring. While many fans negated it to be an engagement ring, a source close to the athlete told TMZ that they are not engaged despite rumors. The photo that has since gone viral, is just a photo of Swift holding up his three Super Bowl rings.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shut down engagement rumors

Unfortunately for Kelce and Swift, this is not their first rodeo when it comes to debunking rumors about their futures. The couple has been dating since 2023 and according to a source per Star Magazine, the constant discussion about when they are getting married is annoying the pair.

“Taylor and Travis are tired of all the pressure and endless discussion about their status,” says an insider.

“They’re just enjoying being together right now, especially after all their time apart when she was on tour last year,” the insider continued, referring to Swift's Eras Tour and Kelce's race to the Super Bowl.

As seen from the snapshot of Kelce's offseason, the two have been having fun with one another, their friends and family while they had some down time. Prior to the end of the 2024 NFL season, a source spoke to People about the couple stating that they want to be intentional about their time and focus on one another.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source told the outlet. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continues. “They've been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

However, getting married is not off the table. According to the Daily Mail, “once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider shared.

Swift's parents are also on board for Kelce to be a part of their family.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.

Now that Kelce is in training camp, the couple can look forward to his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs which Swift has noted she's excited for.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told People last month.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar,” the source added referring to Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

The Chiefs start their season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.