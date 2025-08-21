It has been a few years since Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal asked for one of tight end Travis Kelce‘s jerseys, and the fourth-year player finally got his wish in 2024.

The moment was caught in ESPN's new docuseries about the Chiefs, The Kingdom. Chenal spoke to reporters after practice on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, and was asked about the moment (via Sports Illustrated).

“He's a special dude,” Chenal said of Kelce. “When you talk about the greats but also being a great person, it's an honor even being his teammate. And to call him a friend is pretty cool, too.

“And then having that memory that I'll share with my family for generations to come is huge and something I'll always look back and smile on,” he continued.

When did Chiefs' Leo Chenal ask for Travis Kelce's jersey?

Initially, Chenal asked for Kelce's jersey as a rookie in 2022. A couple of years later, in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, Chenal took another shot.

Article Continues Below

It happened after Chenal blocked the Denver Broncos' field goal that preserved the Chiefs' undefeated record. Kelce then took the jersey off his back and gave it to him.

“Leo!” Kelce wrote on the jersey. “My brother forever. One of the best on and off the gridiron! Love the way you come to work every day. Always grind!!”

Chenal was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He has not missed a game in his career, and he had 60 tackles in 2024. In 2023, Chenal had his best year, logging 65 tackles (40 solo, 25 assists) and three sacks. He has helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls (and make a third) in his three years.

Kelce, meanwhile, is heading into what could be his final season. He has already played 12 seasons in the NFL, and he contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss.

However, he ultimately rejoined the team for one last ride. The Chiefs have another preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Friday, August 22, 2025, before the regular season starts. They will start the year by playing the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5, 2025.