Trey Smith emphasized the need for the Kansas City Chiefs offense to improve for the 2026 season and beyond.

The Chiefs saw their quest for a fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance go down in flames with a 6-11 record in the 205 regular season. Adding insult to injury, they also lost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the year and likely a chunk of 2026 as he rehabs a torn ACL.

Kansas City heavily relied on Mahomes to be remarkably productive to keep the offense above water plenty of times. After he went down, the team visibly struggled to come through in big plays for the remainder of the campaign despite already being ineligible for playoff contention.

Smith appeared on a Feb. 5 interview on Radio Row with Shannon Sharpe, via reporter Harold Kuntz. It was there where he talked about the offense's issues, understanding the importance of having accountability for everyone across the board.

“He lets us be men out there, but, at the same breath, we have to be more accountable for ourselves. For us man, it's a standard, getting back to that standard,” Smith said.

Trey Smith shared his thoughts about Eric Bieniemy and the #Chiefs offense on Radio Row with Shannon Sharpe. “He let's us be men out there, but, at the same breath, we have to be more accountable for ourselves. For us man, it's a standard, getting back to that standard. pic.twitter.com/jGaxWutacs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Trey Smith, Chiefs

Trey Smith has been with the Chiefs since 2021, earning two Pro Bowl selections throughout his career so far. He knows when an offense is elite and when it's struggling, stating the team needs to acknowledge its issues and resolve them moving forward.

Kansas City has been a threat to the entire league for the past couple of seasons when Patrick Mahomes is healthy. Taking home two consecutive Super Bowls before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, the franchise has showcased themselves to be a dynasty in the NFL. However, Mahomes' injury will keep down for the count for a solid period of time.

The Chiefs will prepare for the upcoming draft and free agency, retooling the roster to bolster their chances of returning to the playoffs. And when Mahomes makes a full recovery, they can aspire for a return to Super Bowl contention.