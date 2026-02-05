While the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks are preparing hard for Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is busy working on his golf swing.

Kelce, who is pondering retirement, has remained competitive in the offseason after joining the Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, which teed off on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old veteran is among the numerous athletes who joined the tournament, including Arizona Cardinals teammates Trey McBride, Budda Baker, and Zaven Collins.

Kelce had a great shot on the 16th hole, landing his ball just a few inches from the hole, as shown in the video posted by the Chiefs.

Kelce must have gotten tips from Adam Sandler when he made a cameo appearance on “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Fans were impressed with the three-time Super Bowl champion, with some also throwing in light-hearted quips.

“He’s pure athletic talent from head to toe,” said @Emma_JR3.

“Trav can do anything,” added @jking_16.

“He can't retire. Not yet,” posted @TrollOfAngband.

“Where did he get his outfit? Tiger's (Woods) closet in 1997?” asked @mak7200.

“Sweet shot, but I thought this video was from ‘97 from his outfit,” echoed @joewerner09.

“Swing is looking pretty good!” observed @dawhittington2.

With his nice swing, Kelce earned the gold chain, a symbolic prize of the Annexus Pro-Am given to any player who hits an impressive shot on the 16th hole.

Other athletes in the tournament are MLB stars Mookie Betts, Alex Bregman, and Cal Raleigh, football icon Carli Lloyd, and legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, among others.

While Kelce would definitely rather be on the gridiron for Super Bowl LX, being on the golf course isn't too bad.