Oct 5, 2025 at 9:36 AM ET

Even before his devastating knee injury, Tyreek Hill’s future never involved Kansas City.

After the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver was carted off the field during Monday’s win over the New York Jets, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, shared a photo from the hospital showing Hill recovering with his family.

Hill gave a thumbs-up in a separate post, captioned “here we go,” a sign that optimism remains despite multiple ligament tears that will require surgery.

The image quickly circulated among fans, with many expressing relief that Hill was in good spirits.

Still, the injury effectively ended one of the NFL’s most electric seasons and extinguished all speculation about a possible reunion with the Chiefs.

According to the New York Times, Hill was never a legitimate trade target for Kansas City, even before the injury. While fans and fantasy football players dreamed of a midseason reunion, Chiefs sources made it clear there was no internal discussion about bringing the All-Pro receiver back.

“Tyreek Hill wasn’t coming back — and the Chiefs knew it,” the report stated. Inside Arrowhead, the organization has remained calm through early offensive struggles, confident that Patrick Mahomes’ new supporting cast only needed time to find its rhythm.

That patience is beginning to pay off. Rookie Xavier Worthy exploded in Week 4, leading Kansas City in both rushing and receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Rashee Rice, who will return from suspension in Week 7, is expected to provide an immediate spark once reinstated.

“He’s better than any trade we could make,” one team source told the Times. “People don’t realize how good he is.”

As for Hill, his absence leaves a massive void in Miami, not just statistically, but emotionally.

His leadership and energy have been cornerstones of the Dolphins’ offense since arriving from Kansas City in 2022.

Patrick Mahomes, Hill’s former quarterback and longtime teammate, was among the first to offer support. “Prayers up, man,” Mahomes wrote on X shortly after the news broke.

It’s a reminder that while trades and rivalries dominate headlines, the NFL remains a fraternity built on respect.

Hill’s road to recovery will be long, but his influence across the league, and especially in Kansas City, remains undeniable.