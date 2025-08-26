Tuesday is a big day across the NFL, with all teams finalizing their final 53-man rosters. The Kansas City Chiefs also have several roster decisions to make, but they have already given an undrafted rookie some unforgettable news, with linebacker Cooper McDonald making the final cut, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Wrote Schultz on X (formerly Twitter): “Undrafted rookie LB Cooper McDonald has made the #Chiefs’ 53-man roster, per sources. McDonald signed after a rookie tryout, two weeks after the draft, and now goes from tryout player to active roster. Another strong find by the Kansas City staff and a great story heading into Week 1.”

McDonald serves as an inspiring story for others dreaming of making the NFL despite being undrafted. He turned the heads of the Chiefs during the minicamp tryout and made the most of the opportunity.

“He’s made incredible plays,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said of McDonald, per sideline reporter Kimmi Chex during last Saturday's preseason finale game against the Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (h/t Charles Goldman of AZ Sports). We saw some of these stops and sacks in this preseason game, a name that Chiefs Kingdom should get very familiar with.”

McDonald was among those who shone on the field for the Chiefs in the Bears game, as he recorded three total tackles to go with a sack and a quarterback hit. His sack in the third quarter on Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent resulted in a loss of 10 yards for Chicago.

Article Continues Below

Before turning pro, McDonald suited up for the Washington Huskies, San Diego State Aztecs and TCU Horned Frogs. During his college football career, McDonald recorded 8.0 sacks, seven passes defended and a forced fumble while coming up with 137 combined tackles through 48 games.

While McDonald got the nod, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is reportedly being cut, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The #Chiefs are releasing veteran DT Marlon Tuipulotu, source said, who was made expendable after KC added a DT in a trade. No waivers, as he can be signed at any time,” Rapoport shared via X.

Tuipulotu's release comes on the heels of the Chiefs trading for defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi from the Jets.