The Kansas City Chiefs got a big win in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, and they'll be looking to keep that momentum rolling when they face the Las Vegas Raiders. The offense will also get a much-needed boost, as Rashsee Rice is eligible to return from his six-game suspension.

Rice seems to be excited about the comeback, and he posted a hype video on social media of him working out, and at the end it says “The RReturn.”

Head coach Andy Reid noted that Rice has been working hard during his suspension, and he should be ready to go as soon as he hits the field.

“I know he’s been working like crazy, the rule states that we can’t work with him,” Reid said according to Michael Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He has been working out hard, and I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I’ve got to see it to work through it, but I know he’s in good shape, that’s the one thing I do know. I think that’ll be important, getting him back in there, getting him with Patrick, getting them on the same page. We’ll see how all that works out. We haven’t put the game plan in yet so we’re working through all that now.”

Rice was suspended for six games after his involvement in a car crash that took place in March 2024. He pleaded guilty to the charges, and he was given the suspension in August 2025.

To start the season, the Chiefs' offense has been up and down, but they've found a rhythm the past few weeks. Rice could be the key that brings out the full potential of the offense, as they'll have three speedsters of him, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown on the field at the same time.

That could give opposing teams issues, as all three players can take the top off the defense.