The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work this offseason after they came up short in their quest to win their third straight championship in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles. While they have done well to shore up several key areas of need on their roster, there is still one hole that the team could look to fill in before the start of the 2025 season.

Easily the biggest issue for the Chiefs against the Eagles was their offensive line, as Philly's front seven mauled this group, leading to Patrick Mahomes enduring arguably the worst game of his career at the worst possible time. While Kansas City has largely revamped this group over the past few months, they still have a big question mark at left guard, where the team is hoping 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia can fill in at.

“The biggest question is whether second-year man Kingsley Suamataia can be successful at left guard after struggling at left tackle last season. If Suamataia fails there, it falls to Mike Caliendo, who performed admirably during last season's playoff run after Joe Thuney was moved to tackle,” Aaron Schatz wrote for ESPN.

Chiefs hoping offensive line pans out in 2025 after Super Bowl letdown

The Chiefs made a surprising decision to trade away Joe Thuney, who has been one of the best offensive linemen in the league over the past few seasons, before he was due for a new contract. Instead, they signed Trey Smith to an extension and brought in Jaylon Moore to play left tackle, which was easily their biggest weakness last season. That leaves left tackle as a question mark, where Suamataia and Mike Caliendo will compete for the starting job.

Caliendo filled in admirably for Kansas City down the stretch last season, but the hope is that Suamataia will pan out given the high draft pick the team used on him. If he doesn't, the Chiefs could find themselves in a tough spot with their offensive line again, so they may be in the market for some extra depth at this spot before the start of the season.