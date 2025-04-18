The NFL Draft tends to be full of day-of trades that do not typically make much noise until they happen. However, days ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are stirring up potential trade interest.

After a relatively uneventful free agency period, the Chiefs could be looking to make waves in the draft. Should they trade up from their position at No. 31, it would likely be for an offensive tackle, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

“I've heard that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade up in Round 1,” Miller wrote. “They signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency but were otherwise quiet, opting to re-sign their own versus hitting the open market. A move up in Round 1 would likely be for a long-term offensive tackle solution; I heard the goal would be to move in front of the Houston Texans (No. 25) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) if the Chiefs like a specific left tackle still on the board.”

The Chiefs' offensive line took a big hit over the offseason. After trading All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, Kansas City opted not to re-sign veteran tackle D.J. Humphries. The team will return Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor, but has a noticeable deficiency on the left side.

Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft needs

In addition to offensive line, the Chiefs also need to address running back, defensive end, defensive tackle and safety at the 2025 NFL Draft. They will begin the process with eight picks, including two compensatory selections in the seventh round.

Despite making the last three Super Bowls, the Chiefs have had the same noticeable holes in their roster for several years. Offensive line was never an existing issue, but they have lacked explosiveness in the backfield for most of the past decade.

Defensively, Kansas City has been stellar over the past few years, but it will need to address potential losses in the near future. Though Chris Jones remains a staple of the team's front seven, the Chiefs lost Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi in free agency, leaving them fairly thin up front.

The Chiefs need to add secondary help after safety Justin Reid signed with the New Orleans Saints. Kansas City is set at cornerback but thin at safety beyond Bryan Cook, who is entering the final year of his current deal.