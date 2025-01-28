Patrick Mahomes will need some extra time in spike practice this week, but he found a few good things to say about the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Bills. So it’s on to Super Bowl 59, and the Chiefs X-factor is not Mahomes. It's Xavier Worthy.

Using his arm and his legs — Mahomes set a career high with two rushing scores — the Chiefs held off the Bills, 32-29, in the AFC Championship game. That puts the Chiefs in a position to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl titles.

But it won’t be easy. The Chiefs must face a red-hot Philadelphia Eagles team, that boasts Saquon Barkley as the front man for a tremendously tough offense. Therefore, the Chiefs will need a role player or two to step up with a big game.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy could be key to the win

Against a rock-tough Eagles defense, Mahomes will need his receivers to step up with separation if the Chiefs are going to consistently move the football.

Travis Kelce delivered the best separation percentage for the Chiefs during the regular season. He ranked No. 18 in the NFL at 64.24%. As for Worthy, he ranked No. 2 on the team at 62.10%. These are the two games Mahomes will likely target the most against the Eagles’ top-ranked pass defense. They gave up only 174.2 yards a contest this season.

Worthty, a rookie, has come into his own late in the year. Over his last four games, including the playoffs, he at least five catches in every contest. Also, he’s scored three touchdowns and topped 75 yards twice.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Worthy has gotten better every week, according to a post on SportsRadio 810’s facebook page.

“Pat’s more familiar with him,” Reid said “(Worthy) is more familiar with the offense. And what Pat expects from him. The main thing is he’s wired the way where he wants to be good. And that’s a big part of it. He wants to know. He doesn’t let his ego get in the way.”

Another thing that helped Worthy turn in 59 catches for 638 yards and six scores this year came from his teammates.

“He’s got good teachers,” Reid said. You’re in a room with 8 (DeAndre Hopkins), 9 (Ju Ju Smith-Schuster), and 84 (Justin Watson). Those guys have all played a lot of football. And they’re willing to share. It’s a heck of a room to be in.”

Patrick Mahomes may have to do more through the air

The Eagles are tough against the run, and that means more passes in the Super Bowl for Mahomes. And assuming he doesn’t approach his 11 rush attempts like he had against the Bills, Mahomes will need production from Worthy, Kelce, and Hollywood Brown.

Brown is perhaps a sub-X-factor against the Eagles. Mahomes said Brown’s impact has been impressive, according to athlonsports.com.

“Other guys have stepped up and started making plays and then you throw Hollywood in there, and it kind of sets everybody perfectly in their roles,” said Mahomes. “You saw that today. I don't know the exact stats, but it seemed like we spread the ball around really well and guys made plays. When you have that many weapons out there, it's hard for a defense to account for. Hollywood has made a huge impact in this offense.”

Brown’s emergence has helped Worthy. A defense can’t afford to put too much emphasis on stopping Worthy because of guys like Kelce, Brown, Hopkins, and Smith-Schuster.

And Mahomes likely won’t be able to chuck it to Kelce all the time. That’s because Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, will likely focus extra attention on him. Sirianni is a man of such detail, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He preaches detail, detail, detail to players,” an Eagles’ staffer texted. “To such an extent that it really gets through to them to live.”

Xavier Worthy will find himself matched against another rookie

It's a rare treat for NFL fans as two solid rookie will go head to head in the Super Bowl. Worthy will go up against Eagles standout rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Mitchell had 12 passes defended and 46 tackles in the regular season. But in three playoff games, he upped his game and picked up his first two NFL interceptions while also defending four passes.

If Worthy is going have a big game, he will have to find a way to get loose from Mitchell. This should be quite a battle.