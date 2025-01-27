Even after all of the criticisms that they have faced this season, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs came out on top of yet another instant classic playoff battle with the Buffalo Bills, pulling out a late 32-29 win in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes was nearly perfect in this game for the Chiefs. Apart from one fumble on a mishandled handoff, Mahomes marched the Chiefs up and down the field all night long and scored three total touchdowns, two of them with his legs, to help the Chiefs come up with a win. When it was time to salt the rest of the clock away, Mahomes picked up a pair of first downs through the air to milk the timer all the way down to zero.

Despite another stellar playoff performance, Mahomes did have one thing that went hilariously wrong in this game. After his second rushing touchdown that gave the Chiefs a lead in the fourth quarter, Mahomes botched a spike in celebration and the ball went floating towards the crowd. After the game, Mahomes had jokes about the celebratory blunder.

“I also apologize. That is why I don't try to spike the ball. 😂,” Mahomes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes puts on another show in the playoffs

This felt like the year for the Bills to get the job done against the Chiefs, but it wasn't to be. As they always seem to do, the Chiefs made the winning plays necessary on both sides of the bal to come away with the win.

The Chiefs' defense made a few of those plays, including a massive fourth-and-1 stop in the fourth quarter to swing the momentum of the game. However, a lot of those plays were also made by Mahomes.

Mahomes ran for two touchdowns in this game, as the Chiefs star continued to hurt defenses with his legs in the playoffs. Andy Reid even called a designed run for Mahomes for a score, his first designed run since the Super Bowl last season.

Mahomes was also clinical through the air once again. Early in the game, Mahomes hurt the traditionally zone-heavy Bills defense with RPOs, anticipating throws over the middle of the field and hitting receivers in stride so they could pick up gains after the catch. When the Bills adjusted and played some more man coverage, Mahomes picked on matchups against Xavier Worthy in particular. Both Kaiir Elam and Damar Hamlin got picked on consistently, and the Chiefs went there time and time again to move the chains.

Late in the game, after the Bills turned the ball over on downs with a chance to tie the game or take the lead, the Chiefs needed two first downs to end the game. Mahomes picked them both up through the air, and the Chiefs kneeled the game out to clinch yet another conference championship.