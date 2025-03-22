The Kansas City Chiefs are well-versed in retooling their roster for another Super Bowl run. This offseason, they made key additions in free agency. These included offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and cornerback Kristian Fulton. Their additions should address some of their most pressing needs. With these moves in place, the Chiefs’ approach to the 2025 NFL Draft now takes on a different outlook. After falling short in Super Bowl LIX, Kansas City is determined to return to the top and reclaim the Lombardi Trophy. The upcoming draft will be crucial in solidifying their roster for another deep postseason run. Sure, they’ve taken important steps in free agency. However, one glaring issue remains as they look ahead to the rest of the offseason: strengthening the defensive tackle position.

Free Agency So Far

Following a rough showing by the offensive line in Super Bowl LIX, it was clear that improving protection for Patrick Mahomes would be a top priority this offseason. The Chiefs took a major step by placing the franchise tag on starting guard Trey Smith. They also signed former 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore to solidify the left tackle spot. Blindside protection had been a weakness for Kansas City, and they are banking on Moore to be a long-term solution.

On the defensive side, re-signing Nick Bolton was a vital move. He remains a key presence in the heart of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit. The Chiefs also retained wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. They should ensure continuity at the position. However, remember that Rashee Rice’s 2025 availability is uncertain due to both a knee injury and a possible suspension. As such, Kansas City may still need to add more firepower at wide receiver. Yes, these moves have fortified several areas. That said, the Chiefs still have work to do—particularly when it comes to strengthening the interior of their defensive line.

Here we'll try to look at the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest need to address after the first week of 2025 NFL free agency.

Defensive Tackle Remains a Major Concern

As the Chiefs prepare for another championship run, reinforcing the defensive line remains a pressing issue. Sure, Kansas City boasts one of the league’s premier defensive tackles in Chris Jones. However, the depth behind him is a growing concern. With key rotational players departing in free agency, the Chiefs risk opposing offenses neutralizing Jones with frequent double teams. This limits his disruptive impact.

Again, when it comes to defensive tackle, the Chiefs have yet to reveal their plans for who will line up alongside Jones. For years, Kansas City enjoyed stability alongside Jones. However, that continuity has eroded with the departures of Khalen Saunders, Derrick Nnadi, and Tershawn Wharton in recent seasons. The remaining depth is underwhelming. This makes it imperative for the Chiefs to rebuild their interior defensive line. This is especially true in a draft class rich with talent at the position. Keep an eye on prospects like Derrick Harmon or Darius Alexander as potential targets at No. 31 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Offensive Line Depth Still an Issue

On offense, the Chiefs took an aggressive step by signing Jaylon Moore in free agency. This means Kansas City will bank on Kingsley Suamataia shifting to guard and continuing his development in Year 2. Moore’s two-year, $30 million deal positions him as the Chiefs' new left tackle. That said, entrusting a player with only nine career starts to safeguard Patrick Mahomes’ blind side is a considerable gamble.

Adding to the concerns, Jawaan Taylor’s discipline issues led to 17 penalties last season. Remember also that Suamataia is still adapting to his projected move to left guard. With these lingering question marks, reinforcing the offensive line with young talent and added depth should be a key priority for Kansas City to secure long-term stability.

Beyond the trenches, running back could have been another area of focus. However, the Chiefs have demonstrated a clear hesitancy to make significant investments at the position.

The Path Forward

The Chiefs have done well to retain key players and make strategic additions in free agency, but significant gaps remain—particularly at defensive tackle and along the offensive line. If Kansas City wants to reclaim its status as Super Bowl champions, they must continue to build depth and find reliable starters in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team’s success hinges on fortifying the trenches, ensuring that both the defensive front and offensive line can hold up against the league’s best. With Patrick Mahomes in his prime, the time to make these moves is now. If the Chiefs can address these pressing needs, they’ll be well-positioned to make another deep postseason run and contend for the Lombardi Trophy once again.