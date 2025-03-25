The Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as a modern dynasty under the leadership of superstar Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. However, maintaining their dominance requires consistently replenishing their talent pool. Each offseason brings new hurdles, and the 2025 NFL free agency period was no exception. As the Chiefs shift their focus to the draft, one move stands out as essential to securing their place atop the AFC: trading up to land a premier defensive tackle who can anchor their defensive line for years to come.

Chiefs’ 2025 Free Agency: Strengthening Key Positions

The Chiefs have done an impressive job rebounding from their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They ensured continuity by placing the franchise tag on Trey Smith. That secured a crucial piece of their offensive line. In addition, they prioritized protecting Mahomes by signing Jaylon Moore as their new left tackle. That reinforces a key area of need. Kansas City also bolstered its secondary by adding starting cornerback Kristian Fulton. They also kept its defensive foundation intact by re-signing linebacker and defensive leader Nick Bolton. On the offensive side, the Chiefs retained explosive playmakers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. This maintains the depth of their receiving corps.

Though these moves solidified the team’s core and addressed a pressing issue on the offensive line, one major concern remains: the defensive tackle position.

Defensive Line: A Lingering Concern

Kansas City has long benefitted from pairing Chris Jones with a reliable supporting cast on the defensive front. However, over the past few seasons, key contributors such as Khalen Saunders, Derrick Nnadi, and Tershawn Wharton have departed. This has left the team with a lackluster rotation. The remaining options lack the impact necessary to consistently dominate in the trenches. This makes it imperative for the Chiefs to revamp this position. Fortunately, the 2025 draft class is deep with talent at defensive tackle. This provides Kansas City with the perfect opportunity to reinforce their interior defense.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Kansas City Chiefs must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

Chiefs Must Move Up for Walter Nolen

With free agency in the rearview mirror, the Chiefs must now shift their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft. That's where they have a prime opportunity to fortify their defensive line. Sure, Jones remains one of the league’s elite defensive tackles. However, he is 30-plus years old. As such, the Chiefs need a long-term successor to maintain their dominance up front. That’s why Kansas City must make a bold move. They need to trade up in the first round to select Walter Nolen, the dominant interior defensive lineman from Mississippi.

Currently, the Chiefs hold the No. 31 pick. However, if they want to secure Nolen, they need to leapfrog teams with similar needs. The Los Angeles Rams, picking at No. 26, present an ideal trade partner. By packaging their No. 31 selection with a later-round pick, Kansas City can ensure they land a game-changing talent who can eventually take over for Jones.

Why Walter Nolen Is Worth Trading Up For

At 21 years old, Nolen made an emphatic statement in his first year at Ole Miss after transferring from Texas A&M. He earned first-team All-American honors. Nolen had 48 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries during his breakout junior season. That solidified his status as one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in college football. Not only would he benefit from playing alongside Jones. He could also be the cornerstone of Kansas City’s defensive future once Jones eventually departs or retires. Planning for this transition now is critical if the Chiefs want to sustain their dynasty.

Beyond the long-term implications, pairing Nolen with Jones in the short term would instantly give Kansas City one of the most dominant interior duos in the NFL. Jones remains a force, yes. That said, adding a young, explosive talent like Nolen would create a devastating combination that opposing offenses would struggle to contain. With quarterbacks like Justin Herbert in the division, the Chiefs can’t afford to neglect their pass rush.

The Long-Term Benefits of This Move

Executing this trade would ensure the Chiefs remain an elite AFC contender while reinforcing their defensive identity. Sure, Kansas City has long been known for its offensive firepower. However, building a dominant defense is just as crucial as Mahomes and company chase more championships.

Additionally, securing a young defensive tackle now gives Kansas City a seamless succession plan for Jones. Rather than scrambling to replace him down the road, the Chiefs can groom Nolen as his heir apparent. This would ensure the defense remains formidable for years to come. This proactive approach not only helps in the immediate future but also maximizes Mahomes’ prime by keeping the defense strong enough to support deep playoff runs.

If Kansas City wants to sustain its championship window, this is the move to make. Trading up for Nolen ensures their defense remains a force, allowing them to continue competing at the highest level and keeping the dynasty alive.

Looking Ahead

The Chiefs have done well to retain key players and address their offensive line in free agency, but they can’t ignore the pressing need on the defensive front. Trading up for Walter Nolen is the kind of forward-thinking move that has defined Kansas City’s success in the Mahomes era. It would provide an immediate impact while setting up the team for sustained dominance in the years ahead. If the Chiefs want to keep winning Super Bowls and cement their legacy as one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history, making this trade is a no-brainer.