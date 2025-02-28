Taylor Swift fans are reacting to the news surrounding the future of Travis Kelce's NFL career. Swift and Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023 and fans are invested if that means they will still see the singer at Chiefs games.

Last week, Kelce said that he was still waiting to figure out his next steps.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this month. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

He continued: “I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

The result of the Super Bowl is ultimately what led fans to doubt the return of Kelce to the Chiefs. The Eagles and the Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl 59 with the Eagles winning 40-22. The Chiefs were looking to make history as the first team in the league to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

Going into the Super Bowl, there was no doubt that Kelce would be returning to the Chiefs.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

At the time, the source said that Kelce believes “he is in good shape professionally and personally” and “believes he has more to give.”

“Ask the same question next year, then we might have a conversation, but right now all his intentions are to stay with the Chiefs and play in the NFL next season whether they win or lose the Super Bowl,” the source concluded.

Travis Kelce speaks out about future in NFL amid retirement rumors

There has been so much speculation about Kelce's future that he reportedly made a decision on what will come of him next season. According to Pat McAfee, the tight end will be back.

“My dog!!! I’m coming back for sure. Going to try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” McAfee read a text message from Kelce during his show. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle!!!!”

Expand Tweet

Kelce has not confirmed the news at this time.

Swifties react to Travis Kelce's retirement news

Swifties are delighted that might get to see Swift return to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Kelce. Many fans reacted online to Kelce's news.

“YAS another season for Travis Kelce and another season of Taylor Swift living her best life, we're gonna enjoy it,” one fan wrote.

“Another season of grown men crying about Taylor Swift. We love to see it,” another fan wrote about the “Chads and Brads” who complain about Swift's presence at games.

“So we got another year together with taylor confirmed,” an X user reacted.

Swift has not commented on the news at this time nor has Kelce confirmed if he will retire.