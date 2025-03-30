Kelly Clarkson is over her favorite NFL team's losing streak and the singer has found the problem. The “Because Of You” singer is blaming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for the team's continuous losing streak. Last season the Cowboys didn't even make it to the playoffs. In an interview with Kylie Kelce on her Not Gonna Lie podcast Clarkson shares her perspective on her team.

“I just read something with my sister and I guess Jerry Jones had said, ‘Well, now is the time,” Clarkson said on the Thursday, March 27 episode of the podcast. “And I was like, ‘Oh, Ok. It was different from the last ‘now’s the time.’ Very different from last year’s time, which was also the time.”

“Our team is probably one of the most hated,” Clarkson told Kelce. “Because I also think, too, we’re always so hopeful. I don’t think there’s been more dreamers since the ‘90s. Every year is our year.”

Kylie, who is the wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce, shared that she and Giants fans have a connection with their dislike for the Cowboys.

“I will tell you that I have a bond with Giants fans for some reason,” Kylie said. “It’s often Giants fans [who] meet my husband and they immediately have truth serum and say, ‘I have to be honest, I’m a Giants fan.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, everyone has their flaws, but we can agree, ‘F*** the Cowboys.’”

“But you know what, why is your name in your mouth like that?” Clarkson jokingly responded.

Clarkson is not the only one who has a problem with how Jones is running the team. Former NFL general manager, Louis Riddick, spoke on how the Cowboys have been failing across the board.

“It all starts at the top,” Riddick said on ESPN's Get Up last month. “You know that Jerry Jones said that he bought this football team so he can be the boss of it, and run it the way he wants, and he has made tactical mistakes as far as if you want to compare it to, let's say Philadelphia. Philly has outspent Dallas by $78 million in cash in the last three seasons.”

“We're not talking about the salary cap. We are talking real cash out of Jeffrey Laurie's pocket into the hands of the players. As opposed to Jerry Jones, who has this cash cow in the Dallas Cowboys… That doesn't mean go out and spend like drunken sailors and be irresponsible. You have to have the front office in place to make wise decisions. The coaching staff for developing and utilizing the players. It's all along a continuum. Dallas is failing in every measure.”

While Jones has no plans to move from the Cowboys in the near future, fans can see if some new leadership will make a difference. After the Cowboys took a couple of interviews for a new head coach including Kellen Moore, Robert Saleh, and Leslie Frazier, the Cowboys decided on hiring Brian Schottenheimer, who was the former offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2018-2021. Schottenheimer is replacing former coach Mike McCarthy who was the Cowboys head coach from 2020-2024.