The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Hunter Renfrow in March 2024. The one-time Pro Bowl wide receiver never landed anywhere in NFL free agency after his departure. But he hadn't yet retired — even clearing up one rumor in hilarious fashion Wednesday.

Renfrow went viral for addressing one X post linked to his name. The account “NFL Rumors” posted how the former Raiders wideout announced his retirement. But that prompted an immediate response to the statement.

“Just when I thought about making a comeback I get hit with this bombshell…..guess I shouldn’t have started working out again two months ago lol,” Renfrow shared on his X account.

Sounds like Renfrow is still shooting for an NFL roster spot. He just squashed some retirement chatter on social media.

Can Hunter Renfrow still find a home post Raiders?

Renfrow is entering this month as one of the longest running available free agents. He became free to sign elsewhere in March one year ago. And is now a year into his free agency status.

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection looked appealing for multiple playoff contenders. The Buffalo Bills rose as a strong fit for Renfrow on the eve of 2024 training camp. The Bills eventually settled for former Raiders standout Amari Cooper during the season.

But even a past rival of Renfrow's looked appealing to the ex-Raider. The Los Angeles Chargers were labeled a perfect fit back in June. Renfrow would've entered a WR room that faced a lot of early season questions. Ultimately, the Bolts discovered a new star in second round draft selection Ladd McConkey.

The Dallas Cowboys were one more past thought for Renfrow. Dallas was dealing with the absence of CeeDee Lamb at the time (contract holdout) plus the departure of Michael Gallup. Lamb eventually signed but the Cowboys fell near the bottom of the NFC East standings.

All three teams never brought Renfrow in for a tryout. Renfrow remained at home waiting on his turn.

Renfrow will surface on the list of free agent WRs for the 2025 cycle. But he's in a class that once again includes Tee Higgins. And now, one more former Raiders star is an available free agent in Davante Adams.

Renfrow, though, shared Wednesday he's still interested in continuing his career, even if it meant addressing a retirement rumor.