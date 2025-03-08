The Las Vegas Raiders made the boldest move of the offseason so far, trading a third-round pick (No. 73) in the 2025 NFL draft to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith. The move reunites Smith with his former coach, Pete Carroll, and begs the question, what’s next for the Silver and Black? Well, we asked the PFF NFL mock draft simulator that question, and here’s what it came back with in our Raiders’ five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 6: DT Mason Graham, Michigan

Now that Smith is in the building, taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 6—which I had the Raiders doing in my latest NFL mock draft— is probably off the table. Now, they can draft a blue-chip player at another position of need and not reach for a risky QB prospect.

So, now at No. 6, that stud prospect is Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

The 2024 All-American had 108 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, and 9.0 sacks in his three seasons with the Wolverines. Graham was productive and disruptive on the interior of the Michigan line and should be able to provide the same level of commotion in the NFL.

At 6-foot-3, 296 pounds, Graham has good (though not great) size but his quickness and instincts at the position more than make up for any length deficiencies. Ultimately, he is one of the safest prospects in this class, with a floor of being a solid starter and potential that only goes up from there.

Now, putting him next to the newly-paid Maxx Crosby, where he won’t get the attention he did in college could unlock another level from Graham. And alongside Crosby and 2023 No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson, Graham could give the Raiders a dominating D-line.

Round 2, Pick 37: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Now, this is the perfect Raiders pick. It almost seems like the spirit of the late, great Al Davis was running the PFF NFL mock draft simulator for this one.

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston surprised everyone when he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any player at the NFL combine at 4.28 seconds, so of course, he should be earmarked for the Raiders.

And this isn’t just an old-school Raiders pick based on pure speed. Hairston is an outside cornerback with ball skills who had an incredible 2023, leading the SEC with five interceptions. He didn’t perform as well last season after missing five games with a shoulder injury, but the talent and athleticism are obvious.

Hairston is only 5-foot-11, which is a little small for an outside corner, but that deep speed he flashed at the combine and his nose for the ball he flashed in 2023 is a tantalizing combination.

Las Vegas needs a corner opposite Jack Jones, and nickelback Nate Hobbs is a free agent, so bringing in Hairston in the second round would not only fill a major need but be a real steal at this spot.

Round 3, Pick 68: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

While not the fastest wide receiver at the combine, former Iowa State Cyclones pass-catcher Jaylin Noel was in the top 10 of WR 40 times with a still-blazing 4.39.

This 5-foot-10, 194-pound pass-catcher is best in the slot but can also play on the outside if needed. Noel is not a WR1 prospect, but if the Raiders aren’t done with trades and in free agency, he would make an uber-intriguing WR3.

All that said, Noel’s most value may come as a kick returner. With the new kickoff rules, dynamic return men are back, and the former Cyclone is certainly one of those. He averaged 22.2 yards per kick return in his career and 15.3 yards per punt return last season.

Round 4, Pick 107: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

In Round 4, the Raiders turn their attention back to defensive back, according to the PFF NFL mock draft simulator, as they select Texas safety Andrew Mukuba at pick No. 107.

Mubuka has decent speed, with a 4.45-second 40, and is undersized at just 5-foot-11, 186 pounds, but the dude can play football. He was a four-year starter at Texas—which is an accomplishment in and of itself—and he is great roaming the defensive backfield.

The safety can also cover in the nickel spot a bit, and despite his size, he is a willing tackler in the run game.

No one is going to confuse Mubuka for Ed Reed, Sean Taylor, or Kyle Hamilton, but he can be a solid starter now and in the future. And that’s a big deal for the Raiders in the fourth round, as both their 2024 starting safeties, Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrig, are free agents this offseason.

Round 5, Pick 144: RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

After losing Josh Jacobs, the Raiders tried to piece it together last season with Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdulah, Zamir White, and Sincere McCormick, and that didn’t go well. Together, they barely had over 1,000 yards, and no one had more than 420.

Luckily for Las Vegas, the 2025 NFL Draft class is super deep at running back, so the Raiders can possibly get a good one as late as the fifth round here.

Jarquez Hunter is a tough downhill runner who loves to take on tacklers and fight through contact. At just 5-foot-9 and 204 pounds, the body type reminds you a little bit of a player you may not even remember briefly played for the Raiders: Maurice Jones-Drew.

Hunter was productive at Auburn, rushing for 1,201 yards last season and leading the SEC with 6.4 yards per rush. He also scored 25 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Tigers.

In the NFL, Hunter can be a tone-setter for an offense that wants to be a smashmouth team, which is what it will need to be with Geno Smith at quarterback. And in the fifth round, at worst, Hunter could be a good special teams addition, as he covered kicks and punts in college, too.