Maxx Crosby won't become a trade asset for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite all the hot trade rumors, the edge rusher will stay a Raider. Crosby agreed to a record-breaking $106.5 million deal Wednesday — with an assist from Pete Carroll.

What role did the new head coach play in preventing Crosby from drifting off? The All-Pro defender revealed he and Carroll immediately connected via Vegas Sports Today.

“Once Coach Carroll got the job, we’re already breaking balls back and forth,” Crosby said.

The former Seattle Seahawks coach and Super Bowl winner will take over his fourth NFL franchise. Carroll previously led the New York Jets and New England Patriots prior to Seattle and Vegas. Crosby shared high praise for the new leader of the Silver and Black.

“Coach Carroll is one of the best to ever do it,” Crosby said.

The new $106.5 million defender delivered one last stirring message now that his contract is signed.

“It’s not about what I’ve done, but what I’m going to do,” Crosby said.

Crosby concluded he wants to be a winner instead of being a franchise face. Now he becomes a major cornerstone for the Carroll era.

Raiders and Pete Carroll predicted to land help for Maxx Crosby

Now the focus shifts to building the 2025 Raiders. And one mock draft believes Carroll, general manager John Spytek and co-owner Tom Brady will turn to adding help for Crosby.

The Raiders pass on quarterback help in Shedeur Sanders, plus a running back need through Ashton Jeanty, at No. 6. Instead, Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network calls for the franchise to grab Jalon Walker of Georgia at that spot.

The edge rusher turned in an epic NFL Combine performance this past weekend. Zierlein says Brady facilitates this selection.

“With Tom Brady in the mix, look for the Raiders to start targeting prospects known for leadership and a love of ball — guys like Walker,” Zierlein said.

The 6-foot-1, 243-pound Walker crosses between pass rusher out of the three-point stance to off-ball linebacker. But his relentless speed draws comparisons to past Georgia star and Super Bowl LIX champion Nolan Smith. He'd bring speed to a coach who knew how to use it for his front seven in Seattle. Plus give the wealthier Crosby some speedy help.