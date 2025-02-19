One of the biggest storylines of this NFL offseason will be surrounding Maxx Crosby and his contract situation with the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and there is a chance that he could be playing for a new team next season. However, the Raiders might be able to get a contract extension done to keep Crosby in Las Vegas. Does Crosby want to stay with the struggling Raiders, though?

Maxx Crosby has spent his entire career with the Raiders as he has been with the team since 2019. His first season with the team was the last year that the team was in Oakland. NFL insider Dan Graziano expects the Raiders to find a way to keep him.

“Well, the Raiders are going to have to do something,” Dan Graziano wrote. “Crosby and the Raiders agreed on a contract adjustment last offseason that moved money up from future years into 2024, but the result is his deal has two years left at an average of around $21.5 million annually — and none of it is guaranteed. An extension that moves Crosby in line with the other top edge rushers in the NFL is probably the correct solution, and even with the Raiders under new management for the second offseason in a row, I'd expect them to treat Crosby like the franchise cornerstone that he is and get that extension done. He had 7.5 sacks and 43 pressures over 12 games in 2024.”

Crosby was a fourth round draft pick out of the MAC back in 2019, and he has become one of the best players in the league. Because of his ties to the state of Michigan from going to Eastern Michigan for college, some people believe that the Detroit Lions could be a potential landing spot for Crosby. However, the Raiders aren't going to go down without a fight as Crosby is a franchise player.

Maxx Crosby was only able to play in 12 games this past season, but he still racked up 7.5 sacks. In the two years prior, he finished with 12.5 and 14.5 sacks. A duo of him and Aidan Hutchinson would be pretty special in Detroit, but that might be too good to be true for Lions fans. It is starting to look more and more likely that the Raiders work something out with their star.

There are a lot of players to keep an eye on this offseason, and Maxx Crosby is definitely one of the most important ones as he is a complete game-changer.